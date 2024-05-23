Winter brings the wow factor to South West Victoria | Eat Play Stay magazine

If the idea of spending winter on the coast gives you chills, think again. Warrnambool and South West Victoria beckons even when the beach doesn't, with plenty of activities and events to keep you warm.
Why not run (or jog at your own pace) through the Otways on June 8 in the Run Forrest Trail Run, and if the ocean really beckons, take part in Warrnambool's Winter Solstice Swim on June 21.
If the great indoors is more your speed, there's a plethora of music, art and comedy happening in various Warrnambool venues that are guaranteed to entertain.
A long-held favourite on Port Fairy's winter calendar, the festival that once encompassed a series of weekends is now one jam-packed Port Fairy Winter Weekend, with more than 30 different events taking place from June 6 to 11.
Further inland, Camperdown hosts the annual Robert Burns Celtic Festival from June 21 - 23.
Feel like taking a road trip? Winter is also the season to check out the Grampians' wonderful waterfalls, and with a bit of luck (and patience) an awe-inspiring display by the whales who migrate to South West Victoria.
You can read all about these winter highlights and more in this edition of ACM's seasonal magazine, Eat Play Stay.
