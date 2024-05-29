'Look at the people, not the tags': Spotlight on prejudice and fear

Whether it's two gay men trying to adopt a baby and the red tape they encounter, or the murder of a refugee, Port Fairy Theatre Group is not afraid to put prejudice in the spotlight.
And the theatre group is keeping things local with all performances throughout the year written by its members, including the two plays that make up its Red Tape production in June.
The Interview Room was the first play Warrnambool's Ross McCorkell ever wrote and performed when he belonged to a theatre group in Melbourne.
"It deals with two guys wanting to adopt a baby," he said. "Thirty years ago, that seemed like a pie in the sky."
When the play hits the stage again in a few weeks, it will still be set in the 1990s - an era when gay relationships were still banned in Tasmania.
"I used to travel to Tasmania for my work - but if my partner came with me I'd make sure I'd book a room that had a double bed and single bed so there'd be no questions," McCorkell said
"We're only talking 30 years ago. There's been huge changes in that time."
But McCorkell said the play was still relevant today because there were still questions around society's attitudes and values.
"We have come a long way but have we come as far as we like to think we have," he said.
"Are we all on the same page? We say all these wonderful things but just recently we had a council banning a book on gay parenting."
McCorkell said most audiences were good when The Interview Room was first performed in the 1990s but some were not comfortable with the subject matter.
"I found when we first did it, it was very confrontational," he said.
"We did have a couple of walkouts back then. Hopefully we don't have walkouts now."
McCorkell said the underlying theme of the play was "look at the people, not the tags".
"One of the lines is: 'two good of anything is better than one or none'. So two good parents is probably better than one or none," he said.
While McCorkell didn't draw on his own experiences for the play, he said he was actually adopted as a baby after his parents had lost their three-and-a-half-year-old son to cancer.
"Mum and dad couldn't have any more children," he said. "So I was lucky. I came into this family where they wanted a child and they made the best for me."
Port Fairy's Kath Harper was so upset by a story on the news about a young refugee boy who had been violently killed, that she wrote a play about it.
"No one seemed terribly concerned about it," she said.
"I was living in Melbourne at the time and it was just another street crime."
She wrote the first draft of Just Another Body in 2009, and when she pulled the script out a few months ago she realised the topic was just as relevant today.
The play is set around a formal hearing about the death of a young refugee who had come to Australia, and while awaiting a judgement on his refugee status has got into the wrong company and died.
Harper began writing scripts after acting in a few plays in Melbourne. "I entered it in a competition and it won. I've written nearly a dozen short plays and a few long full-length plays," she said.
It's not the first time one of her plays has been performed in Port Fairy, but this year she had recruited Anne McClelland to direct it.
The former English and drama teacher, who bought a house in Port Fairy in 2020, has been travelling down from Birchip every week for rehearsals.
McClelland said the subjects of the plays were concerns that should be aired.
It will be performed at the Port Fairy Lecture Hall on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 7pm, June 15 at 2pm and 7pm and June 16 at 2pm. Tickets are available on Trybooking.
