Bulldog through and through: Loyal club stalwart reaches mighty milestone

Daniel Meade affectionately describes Panmure as a club where "a bunch of mates" just play footy together each week and have fun along the way.
The 40-year-old Bulldog stalwart, a dual senior premiership player and life member, has for more than two decades been a reliable, loyal and admired figure.
Meade, who these days plays in whatever position or team is required of him on the day, will line up for this 350th match for the club when it hosts South Rovers in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
He told The Standard he's "never had a reason to leave" where he started in his early teens.
"At the start of the season I thought I might have been getting close (to the milestone). I wasn't really thinking about it," he said.
"I just enjoy playing for Panmure, it's not really about the amount of games I've played, that's just kind of happened along the way."
Meade, who played in the 2002 reserves flag before senior premierships in 2012 and 13, said while winning grand finals was satisfying, friendships and connections through the club were what mattered.
"Premierships are good fun but just because you don't win a flag doesn't mean you're not having a good season with your team," he said.
"Flags are definitely not what it's all about in footy clubs.
"Over 20 years of friends you make along the way are important to me. It's what happens in footy clubs, we're just a bunch of mates playing footy together at Panmure."
The Bulldogs' clash against the Lions on Saturday is important with the Adam Courtney-coached team seventh on the table and within reach of the top-five if results go their way.
Meade said the competition was in a strong position at the moment.
"The top couple of sides are certainly at the front at the moment but the rest of the competition is really even, they can win on any day which is good to see," he said.
"We've had some injuries this year, a few guys, some really key players have gone from last year's side but I think as a team we're still hanging on and being quite competitive I think."
