'Innovative': Specialist helicopter's high wire act for new wind farm

A specialist helicopter crew has been brought in to string electricity conductor wires along 16 kilometres of transmission line near Hawkesdale.
The transmission line connects Global Power Generation Australia's Hawkesdale Wind Farm to the Tarrone Terminal Station.
This 97-megawatt connection will add power for 67,000 houses annually into the National Energy Market electricity grid.
Helicopter stringing, or heli-stringing, is a faster alternative to land-based methods and uses significantly less ground infrastructure and heavy machinery.
The heli-stringing team was made up of 24 workers who undertook the work over six 12-hour days.
AusNet chief development officer Jon D'Sylva said the work was part of a broader project to connect the Ryan Corner and Hawkesdale wind farms in the south-west into the energy grid.
"We are working with Elecnor to design, build and operate the transmission assets that will connect the Hawkesdale Wind Farm to the national electricity grid," Mr D'Sylva said.
GPGA managing director Pedro Serrano said AusNet's approach to the stringing of the transmission line was innovative.
"The connection of the Hawkesdale and Ryan Corner wind farms to the national grid brings us closer to meeting the Victorian and national renewable energy targets," Mr Serano said.
