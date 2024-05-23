Long-serving Warrnambool business expands footprint in South Australia

A Warrnambool business has taken over another company, expanding its footprint in South Australia.
Warrnambool Bus Lines has taken over Flagstaff Coaches and Mine Bus Services.
Sam Lucas, managing director of Warrnambool Bus Lines, said the two services were part of one company but had different trading names.
Flagstaff Coaches is based on the outskirts of Adelaide and hosts tours and charters across a number of states and has some school runs, while Mine Bus Services is based at Whyalla and takes employees to and from work sites.
Mr Lucas said negotiations for the takeover of the company, owned by David and Cathy Morton, began in late 2023.
He said the acquisition added an additional 31 buses to the Warrnambool-based company, taking the total number to 150.
Mr Lucas said the addition of the services aligned with the company's plans to expand.
He is the fourth generation Lucas family member to operate the business, which now has about 200 employees.
Mr Lucas said it was an exciting time for the company.
"We see ourselves as here to stay - it's a good industry and one we're passionate about," he said.
Mr Lucas said there were no initial plans to make any changes to the South Australian operations.
He said the previous owners had been looking to exit the industry.
"David and Cathy Morton had done a lot with the business over a number of years and it became a well respected operation in the Adelaide area," Mr Lucas said.
"We wish them nothing but the best for the future."
Mr Lucas said he hoped the business would continue to expand in future years.
The company also posted a statement on its LinkedIn account announcing the expansion.
"We look forward to continuing to provide premium passenger transport services to the communities that we serve," it said.
"As a fourth-generation family business, the Warrnambool Bus Lines Group has more than 100 years of experience in providing public transport, operating across various locations throughout South Australia and Victoria."
