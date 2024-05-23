The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

CFA to form guard of honour to honour mate who 'fought for what was right'

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 23 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Hyland went above and beyond to help Country Fire Authority brigades across the south-west. Picture supplied
Pat Hyland went above and beyond to help Country Fire Authority brigades across the south-west. Picture supplied

Country Fire Authority members will form a guard of honour at the funeral of Pat Hyland on Friday, May 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.