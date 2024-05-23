CFA to form guard of honour to honour mate who 'fought for what was right'

Country Fire Authority members will form a guard of honour at the funeral of Pat Hyland on Friday, May 24.
It's believed more than 100 members will take part in the mark of respect to farewell the 64-year-old Warrnambool man, who died after a battle with stomach cancer on May 18, 2024.
Mr Hyland will be sadly missed by his work mates at the CFA workshop in Warrnambool.
He was the officer in charge after 38 years working for the CFA.
Jarrod O'Grady, who worked with Mr Hyland for 17 years, said he would miss the spirited debates with his mate.
"He would always fight for what was right," Mr O'Grady said.
His presence will be sadly missed because he would do anything for his work mates, he said.
"He was a mate to everyone," Mr O'Grady said.
He was a die-hard Richmond fan and had memorabilia at the workshop to remind his mates of this.
Mr Hyland would happily talk about the footy if his Tigers won, but would quickly change the subject if they didn't.
Chris Bell, who is the acting officer in charge at the workshop, said Mr Hyland was passionate about the CFA.
"He went out of his way to help brigades," Mr Bell said.
The day before he died, Mr Hyland was presented with a CFA life membership.
He was chuffed but - true to his character - he said he didn't do anything for the "fanfare or medals".
Mr Hyland was mates with many of his colleagues, often taking them out fishing for whiting off Killarney.
Outside work he loved fishing and hunting and spending time on the hobby farm he had planned to spend his retirement years on.
Above all though, he loved his family.
Mr Hyland is survived by his wife Maree and children Jenna Greenhalgh, Nick Hyland, Luke Hyland and Brittany Hyland.
He was also a proud poppy to Millie, Hunter, Tyler, Maddy, Jaxon, Hazel and Eadie.
Brittany said her father was a man who would do anything for anyone.
She said he always put others first, even after being given a terminal cancer diagnosis.
"From the get-go, he said I'm OK," Brittany said.
Her father wanted to assure others around him that he was accepting of his fate.
When he was presented with the CFA life membership, he made a point of saying "there are things in life you have to accept and this is one of them - I'm not afraid".
Brittany said her father loved spending time outdoors and was "always fixing something".
Mr Hyland will be farewelled at a service at St Pius Church in Warrnambool on Friday at 1.30pm.
Brittany said the service would be a celebration of her father's life.
"We want to honour him in the way he deserves," she said.
"I speak on behalf on my siblings and it's hard to say goodbye. He's given us so much to miss."
Brittany said the family would be forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support after her father's passing.
"We are so grateful to everyone," she said.
Mr Hyland previously had his own mechanic's workshop - Bay City Motors - before working with the CFA.
