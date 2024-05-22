Fears of support worker lead to client being locked up

A highly unusual email from a support worker to police has outlined his fears that led to a homeless man being remanded in custody.
The man, with no fixed place of abode, keeps going to his mother's home despite an ongoing intervention order protecting her.
He appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22, for a bail/remand hearing again charged with breaching an intervention order.
The man can not be named because that could identify the alleged victim.
The mother was previously injured by her son, but the court heard "she won't dob him in".
A police prosecutor said he accepted it was a complicated case but the court should act to protect the elderly woman, who was a protected person on an intervention order.
Magistrate Franz Holzer noted the accused man had a history of drug abuse, criminal offending, had been diagnosed with a mental health condition and had nowhere to live.
A lawyer said the man had refused a swag in the past but accommodation was the key concern and there was currently only a three-day emergency placement available.
In the email the support worker said that if his client was not removed from his mother's home he feared there would be a more serious incident.
The support worker is desperately trying to find alternate accommodation for the homeless man.
The magistrate adjourned the bail/remand hearing until Friday, May 24, in the hope better accommodation options would be available.
"Sleeping rough for a couple of days is not enough. You can't go back to your mother's," he told the man.
