Threat to stab parents, suffocate dogs ends in bond

A Hamilton district man threatened to stab his parents and suffocate their two dogs by putting plastic bags over their heads.
The 44-year old man, who can't be named because that would identify his parents, was found guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22, of making threats to inflict serious injury.
He was placed on a 12-month bond with conditions he continue treatment.
The man was also sentenced to 30 days in jail but already spent 55 days in custody on remand.
The sentence was counted as already served.
In evidence, his mother and father outlined an incident in mid July last year which they described as frightening.
" I thought it was going to happen," the man's mother said, explaining her son had mental health challenges.
The man now lives with a brother and is still banned from his parents' home.
