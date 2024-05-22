Wife of charged police officer says 'there was no assault'

The wife of a Warrnambool police officer charged with assaulting her has straight out refuted the claims.
The experienced officer, who cannot be named as that would identify his wife, pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 22, to unlawful assault.
The wife said her husband made allegations about her on the evening of November 3, 2022, during a drive to Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe.
She said the couple had been under massive pressure due to a long-running independent investigation which resulted in the case being dropped two weeks before going to court.
The wife said a witness in that case was also the original investigating officer in the unlawful assault investigation.
She described that as a conflict of interest, claiming she reported the conflict but it was never actioned.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the conflict of interest was a real issue, there was a question about propriety and it was "staggeringly clear to me".
The alleged victim said the disagreement concluded at the Warrnambool breakwater.
She said her husband asked her to stay in the car but she had a complete breakdown and got out.
"He let go of my arm and I left," she said, adding her husband commented it wasn't necessary and what was going on was ridiculous.
"I was under emotional stress. I have such a short fuse."
The woman said she rang a friend and didn't want to go home for the argument to continue.
Asked if her husband made physical contact, the woman said: "Not that I recall".
"There was no aggression. No fear. There was nothing in this. It's a waste of the court's time," she said.
"I had a breakdown. I snapped. I completely lost it. I was in such a mental state.
"There was no assault. I made a statement of no complaint some weeks later.
"There was no assault. I didn't want it to proceed. I was so embarrassed. It was a storm in a teacup."
She said she was asked at the breakwater multiple times by a police officer if she was assaulted and each time she said "no."
"There was nothing physical or aggressive. There was no assault. I lost my shit. It was me going off my head," she said.
Two independent witnesses gave evidence the woman was extremely upset.
A woman said the man grabbed the woman's arm up near her shoulder.
"She looked really scared, really distressed and emotional," a female witness said.
A male witness said the husband was pulling on the woman's clothing.
"She was pretty shaken up."
The hearing continues today.
