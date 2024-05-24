'The start of a new positive era': Family of Lyndoch founder support change

The Warrnambool-based daughters of Lyndoch Living's founder say they support the decision for Respect Group to merge with the facility their dad had worked so hard to create.
Helen Dean and Georgia Richmond have spoken to incoming Respect chief executive officer Jason Binder and shared how much time and effort their father had invested in getting Lyndoch off the ground.
"Respect will be a good organisation. Their values fit nicely with Lyndoch's," Ms Richmond said.
"We're happy with the decision that was made for this amalgamation."
Ms Richmond said her father would have been quite happy about it given that Respect was a community non-profit organisation.
Ms Richmond - a former Lyndoch board member - said her father would not have been happy with the negative campaign that's gone on over the past few years.
Mrs Dean said it had been upsetting for the residents and staff as well their own family.
"I think it's appropriate that Respect are the people that are going to be the ones to be running it because they've got similar backgrounds," she said.
"It was started by the community and have similar ideals, and to this day they maintain them.
"My sister and I feel this the start of a new positive era for Lyndoch Living."
