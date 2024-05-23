'Tragedy for the community': Group disappointed with Lyndoch decision

The announcement of the merger was a "tragedy for the community", Keep Lyndoch Living co-founder Jim Burke said.
It was revealed this week that Respect Group and Lyndoch Living would amalgamate, and the newly built medical building next door would be sold to Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative.
"This was a big fear," Mr Burke said.
He said he was disappointed Lyndoch board members had failed to accept responsibility when announcing the takeover.
"Something I find absolutely appalling was the board's total denial of any responsibility," he said.
Mr Burke said he was concerned the community would no longer have a say in how the facility was run.
"This is just the last straw," he said.
"The community has had almost no say in what's been going on at Lyndoch for five years now."
Mr Burke raised concerns about the primary health centre before it was built.
It was also revealed this week Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative had bought Lyndoch Living's primary health centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.