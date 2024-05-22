'Mum's nightmare': Your morning news

Welcome to Thursday!
My thoughts are with Warrnambool mum Skye Meinen who yesterday told the Warrnambool County Court of the impact of her young son Cooper's death while on a school camp at Port Fairy in 2021. She said her son had dazzling blue eyes, a heart of pure gold and an infectious, cheeky smile that could light up the darkest of rooms.
Ms Meinen said receiving the call there had been an accident was every parent's worst nightmare. Belfast Aquatics, operator of the Port Fairy pool, pleaded guilty to a safety breach which led to his death. The Education Department will face court today, where it will plead guilty to a workplace safety offence. You can read more, below, and we will have the latest court updates today on our website.
Trucks in Koroit's main street pose a safety issue, according to a long-time trader, who wants the idea of a bypass re-visited. Should trucks be banned from Commercial Road?
This week, volunteers week, we are highlighting a number of community-minded people who go above and beyond. Today we profile a 12-year-old who loves helping out.
