Career-best form: Shooter's confidence growing in second A-grade season

Allansford goal shooter/attack Maddison Drake says a full season of A grade netball under her belt and experienced teammates have helped her discover career-best form in the Warrnambool and District league.
The 18-year-old, in her second top-grade campaign, has started the 2024 season in blistering form with 171 goals across six games.
The new-look Cats have also started strongly, sitting fourth with just two losses from seven rounds.
Drake said the arrival of high-quality players Lisa Pender (Panmure), Bec Rohan (Port Fairy) and playing-coach Jess Rohan (Panmure) had been beneficial to her development as well as the side's form.
"It's really good because I feel like I'm getting a lot of help from so many different people and so many different minds," she said.
"There's so many more ideas (being suggested) and from people that are experienced as well. It feels really good."
Drake said she was feeling "much more confident" in her second A-grade campaign.
"It's not as nerve-racking as it was last year," she said.
"I sort of feel like I can fit in a bit more. And having a bit more knowledge as well and having some experience with the tougher games and tougher girls, it feels heaps better this year."
Drake would like to see her side play finals but admitted it would be "really nice" if it could make the decider.
Off the court, the teenager keeps busy working part-time at Lava Street Veterinary Clinic as a veterinary nurse.
She is studying to become a fully-qualified veterinary nurse and also spends substantial time training for and competing in sport aerobics competitions.
