'Aged care not like it used to be': New owners put residents, staff first

Ms Davidson, who will stay on in the short-term to help with the transition to new owner Respect Group, said she had overseen a big turnaround in Lyndoch's fortunes. She said there had been a $10 million turnaround. The Standard reported earlier this year Lyndoch had posted an $11m operating loss for the year to June 30, 2023. But in January this year, Lyndoch revealed it had recorded a $3m operating surplus in the six months from July 2023 to December, 31, 2023.