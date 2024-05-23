'Aged care not like it used to be': New owners put residents, staff first

Future renovations to Lyndoch Living haven't been ruled out but the new owners say their first priorities are residents and staff.
Respect Group, which has 25 other aged care facilities, will take over Warrnambool's Lyndoch from June 1 after a merger was announced this week.
Lyndoch's medical clinic will move back across the car park and Respect Group hopes it would become a template for its other regional aged-care facilities which were also being impacted by a GP shortage.
Respect Group chief executive officer and managing director Jason Binder said any movement on implementing the future stages of Lyndoch's master plan would now be reviewed.
"Definitely, broadly we want to invest in the site and the building and services. But buildings don't give care, it's people that give care so we need to focus on that in the first instance," he said.
Mr Binder said once he was assured residents and staff were settled and comfortable, he would look at the site's masterplan to see what was the best thing to invest in for the future.
"If I was going to lean one way or the other, there would be some development done in that area," he said.
"If we did do developments, we would put plans out to staff and families and we invite community feedback."
Stages yet to be completed were the refurbishment of the original historic building and the addition of extra villas to the site, but how much of that might still go ahead was under review.
While Lyndoch's newly-built primary health centre will be sold to the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative, the medical clinic housed in the building will relocate back under the new Swinton Wing where it first opened up after moving from its prominent site on Raglan Parade and Liebig Street.
Mr Binder said they were doing some building work to make sure it was fit-for-purpose for the GPs.
He said Respect Group would look at the medical clinic as a pilot to see if it could be replicated in some of its other regional communities. "There is a GP shortage and it does impact our older people in other communities," he said.
Mr Binder said there had been a lot of media attention around community concerns over Lyndoch but he said the issues were not isolated to Warrnambool.
"We've had seven aged care providers join us in a similar situation in the last 12 to 18 months," he said.
"And it's for similar reasons and it's a difficult environment to operate in and it's hard for smaller boards to do that."
Mr Binder said there could be opportunities for locals to be on the Respect Group board in the future but its members, who hailed from across Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales, were selected using a skills matrix.
"Aged care is not like it used to be. It's a highly complex environment," he said.
Despite how things have played out at Lyndoch Living over the past few years, acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson said amalgamation was a path Lyndoch would "definitely" have had to go down at some stage.
Ms Davidson, who will stay on in the short-term to help with the transition to new owner Respect Group, said she had overseen a big turnaround in Lyndoch's fortunes. She said there had been a $10 million turnaround. The Standard reported earlier this year Lyndoch had posted an $11m operating loss for the year to June 30, 2023. But in January this year, Lyndoch revealed it had recorded a $3m operating surplus in the six months from July 2023 to December, 31, 2023.
"This community knows Lyndoch was in bad shape from a quality point of view. That's been turned around," she said.
"To keep that way actually requires quite a focused attention."
Ms Davidson said the work and changes that had now been implemented had only got Lyndoch to "a certain point".
"But the issue is single sites just can't do what a larger group can do," she said.
"Try as I might, I cannot get systems into a single site the way that Respect can do it.
"Aged care is complex and it's a lot to continually be across for a small site."
Ms Davidson - who has worked for a long time in health care, said the writing had been on the wall for 15 years or more for not-for profit organisations.
"The compliance requirements do not really enable you to stay small anymore.
"I could always see the writing on the wall, regardless of anything."
Mr Binder said he was keen for more volunteers at Lyndoch. "There used to be an auxiliary here. It would be good to get that kind of thing back up and running," he said.
He said he was keen to build trust with the community.
While Respect Group's branding will be added to Lyndoch signage and uniforms, the facility would "always be Lyndoch", Mr Binder said. "That will not change."
Respect Group's first aged care home had a similar beginning to Lyndoch with a major community effort to get it off the ground, Mr Binder said.
In the 1960s, Billy Purton purchased a farm in his own name on the outskirts of Ulverston in Tasmania.
"The community then volunteered to work the farm and pay off the land," Mr Binder said.
It was subdivided into house lots and sold - the money used to build the aged-care home.
"A lot of volunteerism. A lot of blood, sweat and tears. They door-knocked and raised the equivalent of $1.5 million in today's dollars," Mr Binder said.
"I've got a picture of him (Mr Purton) on my office wall. If I mess it up then really I'm letting all of them down, I'm letting all of what Lyndoch has done down and all the community and what they've put into it."
Mr Binder said he had an open door policy and was happy to talk to the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.