The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blocked: South-west MP supports social media ban for children under 14

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 22 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blocked: South-west MP supports social media ban for children under 14
Blocked: South-west MP supports social media ban for children under 14

Social media should be banned for children under 14, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.