'Everyday people, not superheroes' needed to fill region's carer shortage

Hundreds of children and young people in the south-west need foster carers.
The figures come from MacKillop Family Services Victorian state manager carer recruitment and development Tania Ferris, who said more were needed.
"There's no doubt that we have a critical shortage of foster carers in the whole Wimmera south-west region," she said.
"Numbers change every day but there are around 400 children and young people in the area requiring care at any one time.
"What is very concerning to us is that the number of local inquiries to become a foster carer have been declining recently.
"This is a real problem as the entire process of accreditation and training can take six months or longer."
She said many people were unaware they were eligible to help.
"Please don't think it is only superheroes who are carers, it's everyday people who see the need and they're changing lives by supporting kids when they need it most," Ms Ferris said.
"I've spoken to people who have seen the advertisements about foster care and understand there is a shortage, but they still think it's not something they can do."
Brophy Family and Youth Services' Marion Noye said data from 2023 showed across the state there'd been "a 26 per cent drop in carers coming through".
"Over the last three years there's been a drop within Victoria in terms of people interested in becoming accredited foster carers," she said.
"We're not seeing it quite as bad locally, we're still seemingly getting a steady trickle of inquiries, people interested coming through our training program then going onto assessment, certainly last year we were above the statewide average in terms of foster carers becoming fully accredited.
"I can't comment on this year, it's too early at this stage but we want to focus on keeping the word getting out there that we do still really need foster carers.
"There's a lot of kids still out there, and a lot of kids continuing to enter care unfortunately."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.