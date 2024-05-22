The Standard
Drivers of change: Volunteers putting dozens of youths on road to success

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 22 2024 - 1:33pm
Brophy Family and Youth Services L2P coordinator Zoe Damman is also a mentor driver and helps young people facing barriers to getting their licence to become qualified. Picture by Anthony Brady.
Cost of living pressures mean youths already facing significant barriers to getting their driver licences are lining up to be put on the road to success.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

