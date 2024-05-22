Drivers of change: Volunteers putting dozens of youths on road to success

Cost of living pressures mean youths already facing significant barriers to getting their driver licences are lining up to be put on the road to success.
Brophy Family and Youth Services L2P coordinator and mentor driver Zoe Damman said the program was eligible for people aged 16 to 21 who otherwise wouldn't have access to a car or supervisor.
She said there were about 30 volunteer mentors who were each matched with a learner driver, with a long list of youths also waiting to participate.
"We're helping young people to have a lifetime skill, it's a good sense of pride giving back to the community," Ms Damman said.
"It can be the difference between a young person getting a job, it can be about housing and it can be about study and opportunities.
"By providing time, the mentors are opening so many doors for young people."
She said she suspected cost of living pressures were also fuelling the high demand.
"I'm getting applications every day," Ms Damman said.
"We've got a lot on the wait list just waiting for a mentor to become available. Today I've got three match meetings which is super exciting.
"Just in the past two months alone we've had six young people get their licence, it feels like a celebration every time."
Ms Damman said more mentor drivers were needed and cars and fuel were provided for volunteers.
