Locked in: AFL legend returns as Bottle Greens confirm interleague coaches

An AFL legend and proud Warrnambool football export will once again coach the Hampden league under 23 interleague team in July.
South Warrnambool product and triple Brisbane Lions premiership player Jonathan Brown will take the reins for the Bottle Greens' clash against Ballarat at Reid Oval on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
The Bottle Greens lost last year's encounter to Ballarat by 16 points at Mars Stadium and will be hoping to get one back on their home ground.
Brown will be joined by multiple Hampden league premiership coach Adam Dowie, North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy, Hamilton Kangaroos coach Brad Thomas and Cobden coach Brody Mahoney on his coaching staff.
"We are looking forward to once again showcasing our league against Ballarat," Hampden league president Shane Threlfall said.
The league has also locked in South Warrnambool mentor Chris Meade as the under 19 female interleague coach with Roosters under 18 coach Ryan Jones and Hamilton Kangaroos mentor Pat Sherlock to serve as assistant coaches in what will be the side's inaugural match.
"Chris is a very experienced coach and he is the perfect man for the job," Threlfall said.
"It is exciting to have a female interleague game, allowing our talented juniors to play at the next level against a quality team in Ballarat."
Portland's Justin Impey and Warrnambool's Ben Parkinson will co-coach the Hampden league under 17 boys team.
The duo guided the league's under 17 teams at the recent South West Junior Carnival in Portland, with both teams making the grand final.
"Justin and Ben are very accomplished coaches and will guide the under 17 squad with great professionalism," Threlfall said.
While match times are still to be confirmed, the under 23 fixture is expected to be played as a twilight match under lights.
