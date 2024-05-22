Iconic attraction driving increased visitor numbers to south-west town

Koroit is experiencing a spike in visitors with a growing number of people including Tower Hill in their itinerary.
Sam Rudolph, president of the Koroit and District Progress Association, said he had been working with touring companies in a bid to encourage them to visit the town after exploring Tower Hill.
"Visitation has been growing to the point where we are going to go to the state government to ask them to release funding that was committed a few years ago for some upgrades to facilities including barbecues and paths," Mr Rudolph said.
He said he didn't think much needed to be done to make it a must-see for visitors to the region.
"It's one of the most significant sites in the south-west," Mr Ruldoph said.
He said he believed more people were visiting Koroit.
"The town has been a lot busier than in previous years," Mr Rudolph said.
He said the town's streetscape upgrades, along with the revamps to a number of shop fronts were paying dividends.
"Koroit has always been that unpolished gem stone," he said.
Mr Rudolph said that was slowly changing.
"The town is now showing that it's a great little gem."
Daly's IGA co-owner Mick Daly said the increase in visitor numbers to Tower Hill had great spin-offs to Koroit,
"People will drop in for lunch or they may do a shop before heading to The Grampians.
"It has a flow-on effect for everyone - us, the bakery, the pubs," Mr Daly said.
He said he believed there needed to be improvements to the entrance of Tower Hill to improve safety and ensure people didn't drive past without knowing the attraction was there.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesperson said indications suggested Koroit was becoming a popular destination for tourists.
"We have noticed a significant spike in visitation to the Koroit Caravan Park this year," the spokesperson said.
"Bookings are 100 per cent up on the same period last year."
The spokesperson said the Koroit caravan park recorded the largest percentage increase in visitations out of all Moyne's six caravan parks across 2023/24.
"We attribute this to increased visitation to the region, recent improvements to park facilities and the installation of cabins which are housing key workers to support local businesses and the economy," the spokesperson said.
House prices in Koroit have also risen in recent years.
The median price for a house in Koroit is $598,000, which is higher than the median price for Warrnambool, which sits at $580,000.
Tower Hill is undergoing a $6.7 million makeover.
This includes upgrades to the heritage-listed visitor centre, toilet and amenities building and works to tracks, paths and signage.
