Traders leave controversial past behind to revive new business group

Warrnambool looks set to finally revive a business representative group for the city by mid year with nominations being thrown open to candidates.
People interested in serving on the committee of a Warrnambool business representative group have been urged to apply.
It has been years since Warrnambool has had a group to represent the city's businesses following several failed attempts.
The proposed levy would have been collected via council rates providing funds to a Commerce Warrnambool.
Subsequent attempts to revive any type of business group also failed to get up.
When the idea was raised again recently, city councillors warned there was a level of apathy among businesses in Warrnambool about reforming a representative group.
But now - a decade after the last failed attempt - the city seems poised to take the next step with nominations the next stage in the process towards reforming a business representative group.
It follows widespread consultation efforts by the city council to facilitate its revival.
It included a city-wide business survey, visits to more than 500 businesses and breakfast meetings featuring guest speakers from Commerce Ballarat and Geelong Chamber of Commerce.
The election process is being facilitated by SED Advisory.
Anyone interested in nominating but wanting to know more can contact Rob Lane at SED via email: robertl@sedadvisory.com
Nominations close on May 30, 2024 at 5pm.
Voting opens June 11 and close on June 27 which will be conducted via online poll with results announced in early July.
