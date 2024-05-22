The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Traders leave controversial past behind to revive new business group

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 22 2024 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool looks set to have a new business representative group. Picture file
Warrnambool looks set to have a new business representative group. Picture file

Warrnambool looks set to finally revive a business representative group for the city by mid year with nominations being thrown open to candidates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.