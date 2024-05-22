'The impact is big': Efforts doubled with $200,000 to kick-start festivals

Warrnambool City Council has set aside $200,000 to boost tourism by doubling the amount festival and event organisers can access.
Event organisers can now apply for up to $10,000 via the council's Festivals and Events Grants and Partnerships Program.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain encouraged anyone looking for support for an existing event, or to start a new event, to apply.
"Council supports about 150 events each year either with in-kind support or financial backing, and we know how important they are for a thriving city," he said.
"Whether it's bringing people together, growing the economy or positioning Warrnambool as a destination for visitors, events can fill so many important roles and at council, we are really excited to have this fund that allows us to continue to support and grow community delivered events in Warrnambool."
Cr Blain said the council had recently adopted its events strategy which positioned the council as largely a facilitator for events hosted by other businesses and community groups.
"And that's why we've set $200,000 aside to help them succeed," he said.
"With the cost of events going up, we've seen across Australia the toll this has taken, and that's why we have increased the maximum funding for community events from $5000 to $10,000 to help organisers meet some of these rising costs and continue to deliver events that have so many benefits for Warrnambool.
"We have also added a new category this year for the acquisition of existing events.
"So if you are a community club or group, and your state or national association hosts a big tournament or event, we can make funding available to help bring it to Warrnambool."
Warrnambool Multicultural Association president Daisy Ye said support via the fund led to the establishment of the Warrnambool Multicultural Festival in 2022.
"This funding pretty much started everything for us," she said.
"The impact is big, especially from the turnouts to the last two festivals. Each year we had more than 4000 people coming to see the performances, to try the international foods and to join in the intercultural engagement workshops.
"That shows that the local community is very welcoming and they would love to see more intercultural activities, they just need a group of people to make it happen.
"If you're unsure where to start for your passionate project, whatever it is, as long as it's contributing to the community and bringing the community together, I would encourage people to reach out to the events team, make some enquiries and put your application in.
"Don't be shy, start with the first step."
To apply visit www.warrnambool.vic.gov.au/events
Applications close Sunday, June 23, with events to be delivered between August 6, 2024 and June 30, 2025.
The council will also host a "one-on-one with a grant specialist" event from 6.30pm-8pm on Wednesday May 29. 2024 at the Warrnambool Library where attendees will be able to learn more about grant programs.
