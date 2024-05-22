'Accident waiting to happen': Business owner renews calls for truck bypass

The co-owner of a Koroit business fears someone will be killed by a truck in the main street.
Daly's IGA co-owner Mick Daly said he had witnessed countless near misses with trucks and feared someone would be seriously injured or killed.
"The trucks should be out of the town completely," Mr Daly said.
"They zip through here and we're concerned someone will get killed."
Mr Daly said he believed 40 to 45 trucks went through Koroit via Commercial Road each day.
"The street is too narrow - it was never designed for that," he said.
"They're dangerous - I've seen near misses with pedestrians, kids on bikes and older people opening their car doors.
"People are too scared to park on the main street because of them."
Mr Daly said the idea of a ring road around the town for trucks to use should be revisited.
"We're like that Irish song Dirty Old Town because of the dirt and dust and s*** they throw up as they shoot through," he said.
Mr Daly said he believed a truck bypass would be good for businesses in the town because it would encourage more people to shop in the main street.
There have long been calls for a bypass of the town.
In 2019, Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said he supported a ban of trucks on Commercial Road.
Cr Doukas said the flow of haulage traffic was causing close calls with pedestrians and local motorists.
"We're talking not metres but centimetres," Cr Doukas said. "It's a disaster waiting to happen."
In 2012, The Standard reported residents were frustrated with constant disruptions to their sleep, businesses and livelihoods.
Koroit resident Donna Sheppard-Wright said at the time the traffic was a problem every day at all hours, taking away the town's village ambience.
"It's noisy, it's dusty and above all else it's dangerous," she said.
"There isn't much point stopping to chat to a shopkeeper or friend in Commercial Road as it's highly unlikely you will hear a word they say over the constant noise from the large volume of trucks passing through."
