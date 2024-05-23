The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Waiting is the hardest part': Rollercoaster journey to become a mum

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 23 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellin Fitzgibbon has opened up about her fertility journey in the hope it helps others. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ellin Fitzgibbon has opened up about her fertility journey in the hope it helps others. Picture by Anthony Brady

Starting a family has been a rollercoaster ride for Warrnambool's Ellin Fitzgibbon, but a stay at a retreat designed for those dealing with loss came at just the right time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.