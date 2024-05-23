'Waiting is the hardest part': Rollercoaster journey to become a mum

Starting a family has been a rollercoaster ride for Warrnambool's Ellin Fitzgibbon, but a stay at a retreat designed for those dealing with loss came at just the right time.
The call that came out of the blue to say there had been a cancellation at Easter, at the Forever Held retreat in Naringal came as she was preparing to start IVF again.
The day before, on her birthday, Ellin had just done another egg collection and the stay was a good distraction from the wait to find out how many embryos had been successful.
"Waiting is the hardest part," she said.
At 21, Ellin was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, so she knew she would probably have trouble conceiving.
After tying the knot in 2019, she and husband Ryan tried for six months to fall pregnant before consulting a fertility specialist.
Ellin underwent ovulation induction - ovulating seven out of the eight times - but didn't fall pregnant, although she did have a couple of "biochemical pregnancies" or really early miscarriages.
Investigative surgery gave the couple the all-clear to start IVF which resulted in nine embryos.
On the first attempt, they fell pregnant with their son Vance who is now three.
The couple thought IVF was the answer because it had happened so quickly the first time around.
But when they decided to try and add to their family 18 months later, things didn't go as they had hoped.
Of the couple's remaining eight embryos, she either miscarried or they failed to take. One didn't survive the thawing process.
The necklace Ellin wears is a reminder of what could have been - each pendant carries the birth flower for children she has conceived and lost.
Ellin is sharing her story in the hope it helps others.
"The more we share, the more people get comfortable with other people's grief," she said.
Her first miscarriage was the week before Christmas in 2022 - the busiest week at her Liebig Street business Beautiful Creatures Make-up and Beauty.
"I was in-between clients miscarrying in the toilet," she said.
"That was a shock because you deal with infertility, you have to do IVF but we didn't think we'd have to deal with miscarriages as well."
Ellin said her staff were "amazing", stepping up to deal with clients.
By Easter 2023 she'd had another early miscarriage.
She fell pregnant again on her next cycle but within a few weeks had miscarried again.
Exhausted, the couple took a break before trying again - this time by implanting two embryos at a time. She fell pregnant but within two days it had already fallen away.
The next implant was unsuccessful. "So we had a rest. We were out of money as well," she said.
Ellin said that while she hasn't added it up, they have probably spent $50,000 on trying to conceive if you include not just the medical expenses but lost wages, petrol, acupuncture.
The couple have now tapped into their superannuation to help cover the cost of more IVF which they will do with the "fantastic" support of Dr Kristin Cornell at the Ballarat IVF Fertility Clinic. "So we're starting all over again," she said.
Ellin said there was something special about their stay at the Forever Held retreat, which provides short-term accommodation at no cost.
"It was very heartbreaking and sad but also...you felt everyone that had been there like a kind of big hug," she said.
She said other organisations like Love From Dad and Wish Collective had helped her on her journey.
