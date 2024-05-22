Green and gold athlete: Fiji-bound long jumper's hard work paying off

Putting in the hours on the track has paid dividends for Caytlyn Sharp, who has made her first official national team.
The Koroit-based T/F20 athlete has been picked to represent Athletics Australia's senior para team in long jump at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji from June 1 to 8, 2024.
Australian athletes already selected to contest the Paralympics aren't able to compete at the event.
Sharp said she was "excited" but "very nervous" ahead of the elite-level competition.
The rising talent has racked up the kilometres the past couple of months, training in Geelong and Werribee twice a week each, as well as Warrnambool once a week.
She has been staying with her Geelong-based brother while in the area.
"I've been training five days a week, full-on training," she told The Standard.
"So the most training I've really ever done which is good."
Sharp is simply hoping to perform to the best of her ability in Fiji.
"I'm obviously hoping to pull out a PB (personal best)," she said.
"Really I want to jump over five metres, that's my aim. I'm doing it in training so there's no reason as to why I shouldn't be able to do it in this competition.
"And if I can do that then obviously try and push that qualifier (Paralympic distance).
"The qualifier is 5.30 so my coach is like, if you're in the right headspace you're jumping 5.10s, 5.15s in training, you've got it in you.
"You've just got to be in the headspace."
Sharp noted her mindset had been an issue for her in the past.
"My training has been really good the last few weeks," she said.
"Distance-wise it's been looking really positive but it's just my mindset. For some reason in competitions, I guess I just freeze and my mindset's different to my training."
Sharp is no longer earning a wage as her increased travel and training commitments forced her to leave her job working at a pub in Port Fairy.
She is hoping to raise some money to help cover the self-funded expensive costs associated with competing in Fiji.
Her athletics club in Chilwell is holding a fundraiser for her while she also has an Australian Sports Foundation online fundraiser which people can donate to.
"Anything's better (than nothing) because it's very expensive," she said.
