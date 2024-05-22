Open to possibilities: Pressure forward eager to take footy to next level

A creative and energetic small forward with a thirst for pressure is open to taking his game to a higher level but is focused on another tilt at a Hampden league senior premiership.
Koroit youngster Connor Byrne is turning heads up forward this season kicking eight goals from six games after graduating from the GWV Rebels program at the end of the 2023 season.
But it's the zippy Saint's pressure-game which makes defenders sweat, sitting fourth in the competition for forward 50 tackles after six rounds, a key modern-day metric of a small forward's impact.
He said moving into the midfield in the future was part of his plans but was enjoying playing his role within the team, whether it be deep forward or pinch-hitting through the middle.
"There's always room to improve my own game, especially now playing with my brother (Talor) a bit now, we both play that forward role," he said.
"I'd love more time in the midfield, it's definitely something I want to do. Our whole team, we want to pride ourselves on our tackle pressure and it's good to be able to land a few tackles each week and help in that way.
"It's a really big focus for us."
Byrne said he was open to exploring higher level footy, whether at VFL level or interstate and believed he was well placed to make an impact if given a chance.
"I'd give it a go for sure, it would be nice to get a chance somewhere eventually, " he said.
"At the end of last season I went up and played in Darwin (for Waratah) and absolutely loved it up there. I'll take my footy somewhere, just not sure where at this stage.
"I'm open to options, I'll take on whatever comes my way. I'll be playing for Koroit but if anything comes up I'll give it a go but I do really love playing my footy at Koroit, been there all my life."
The second-year apprentice electrician, who won a Hampden league premiership in 2022 in his first season of senior footy and kicked 18 goals from 15 matches in the Coates Talent League last season, said he was enjoying the opportunity to establish himself further in the Chris McLaren-coached outfit.
He believed the Hampden league was evenly poised after six rounds.
Koroit sits equal third on the table with Terang Mortlake.
"I think we're going really well at the moment," he said.
"We could have nearly beaten South, Warrnambool almost got South then Cobden beat us, it's a bit cut-throat at the moment which makes it really enjoyable to play in.
"We beat North last week and not many probably thought that would happen so it's really good."
