Magistrate: Spitting on woman 'not just degrading but disgusting'

A magistrate has told a Portland man he engaged in not just degrading but disgusting behaviour when he spat on a woman while she and her children were staying at his home.
Brandon Howarth, 25, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 21, to unlawful assault and breaching two current community corrections orders.
The orders were continued and Howarth was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond with strict conditions.
Those conditions include he pay $500 to the court fund, complete a men's behaviour change program and submit a mental health care plan.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said information provided to the court indicated Howarth had demonstrated a capacity he could comply with the CCO.
A report compiled 12 months ago indicated the offender was a "low to moderate risk" of committing was questioned by the magistrate.
"I'm not sure that remains," Mr Guthrie said.
"The issue is the seriousness of your offending and your (criminal) background in a relatively short period of time."
Mr Guthrie said that deterrence was a key issue in sentencing.
"What message does it send? You engage in spitting at another human being," he told Howarth.
"You put them at risk. It's not just degrading but disgusting behaviour."
The defendant was warned if he breached the bond he would be resentenced and he was warned there were significant delays in accessing the men's behaviour change program because there was such a high demand for the course.
Howarth had planned to contest the charge but police were able to obtain a statement and a video from the victim.
He then quickly accepted a sentence indication.
Police said that on January 23 a 30-year-old woman and her children were staying with Howarth while she urgently sought other accommodation.
Just after midnight Howarth and the woman were in a living room when she took a call from a friend.
That person spoke poorly about Howarth and when the woman disclosed that information to Howarth he became enraged.
They had a heated verbal argument, he called Triple Zero (000) and wanted her out of his unit.
The woman pulled out her mobile phone and videoed Howarth.
He then walked up to her, spat at her, she called police and they attended soon after.
The woman had her children and belongings in her car.
She showed police the video but at that stage declined to make a statement fearing retaliation.
The woman said she felt threatened .
A lawyer admitted her client had engaged in "deplorable and degrading behaviour".
