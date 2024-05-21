The Standard
'Just at the right moment': Gunditjmara buys Lyndoch primary health centre

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 21 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 6:47pm
Gunditjmara has bought Lyndoch Living's primary health centre.
Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative has announced its purchase of Lyndoch Living's primary health centre.

