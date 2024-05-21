'Just at the right moment': Gunditjmara buys Lyndoch primary health centre

Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative has announced its purchase of Lyndoch Living's primary health centre.
The building, which cost Lyndoch Living about $25 million to build, went on the market in October 2023 - less than a year after it opened.
The news comes just a day after Lyndoch Living announced Respect Group would take over the Warrnambool aged care organisation.
Gunditjmara had planned major renovations of its Kepler Street site but costs of the works soared to $9.5 million in February 2024.
Costs had blown out by more than $4 million.
Gunditjmara chief executive officer Danny Chatfield said a decision was made to make the move to the Hopkins River location.
"The decision to purchase the Lyndoch primary health centre came just at the right moment, presenting an ideal alternative when opportunity knocked," Mr Chatfield said in a statement.
"The facility, situated beside the significant Hopkins River - a site of profound cultural importance to the Maar society- came as a perfect fit.
"This idyllic and tranquil setting naturally aligns with Gunditjmara's holistic approach to health and social care, which encompasses a full spectrum of services from birth to elderhood.
"Undoubtedly, it will enhance both the physical and cultural well-being of our community members, visitors, and staff."
Mr Chatfield said an official opening would be held when the cooperative moved into the site.
Lyndoch announced on Monday the Warrnambool aged care facility would merge with Respect Group Limited on June 1, 2024.
Lyndoch formalised the merger in a board vote earlier in May.
From June 1, the Lyndoch board will be dissolved, as will the current executive structure.
Respect managing director and CEO Jason Binder said Warrnambool residents were "welcome to nominate themselves for a position on the Respect Board when a position becomes available".
Acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson will remain in place for the transition only. Respect will appoint a local general manager for the facility.
