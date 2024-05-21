'Right moment': Your morning news

Senior journalist Monique Patterson has produced a compelling piece about a family left shattered after the death of their daughter/sister. Maddi spent the last three weeks of her life living in fear after her then partner set alight the house she was sleeping in. He was granted bail but she was terrified she might run into him. Three weeks after the incident she tragically died in a car accident. Now her sister has called for mandatory sentences for perpetrators of domestic violence and a national register for offenders.