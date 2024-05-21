'Right moment': Your morning news

Welcome to Wednesday!
Warrnambool's Gunditjmara Aboriginal Co-operative has revealed it has bought Lyndoch's new primary health care centre. The building, which cost $25 million to build, was put on the market in October last year, less than a year after it opened. The opportunity came at the right time for Gunditjmara which has now shelved expansion plans for its Kepler Street headquarters after the costs blew out to almost $10m.
The region is in a housing crisis and Warrnambool City Council has a plan to ease the issue with 50 relocatable houses for key workers on land behind the now closed saleyards at Dennington. But residents voiced their concerns at a public meeting, telling the council and representatives from the preferred developer they didn't like the look of what was being proposed. "Looks like a caravan park," was how one person described the designs. You can read more, below.
Senior journalist Monique Patterson has produced a compelling piece about a family left shattered after the death of their daughter/sister. Maddi spent the last three weeks of her life living in fear after her then partner set alight the house she was sleeping in. He was granted bail but she was terrified she might run into him. Three weeks after the incident she tragically died in a car accident. Now her sister has called for mandatory sentences for perpetrators of domestic violence and a national register for offenders.
Warrnambool's primary care centre, an alternative to the city's hospital emergency department, is on the move.
In the latest of our new statistics-based footy series, sports reporter Matt Hughes reveals what team mates think of a midfield 'bull' who picked up 47 possessions last Saturday.
