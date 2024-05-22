'End of an era': Deakin Warrnambool's Brother Fox cafe to close doors

Warrnambool's Jodie and Brad Everall are leaving hospitality after 12 years in the industry.
The couple runs Brother Fox at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus cafeteria. They will shut the doors for the final time on Friday, May 31, 2024.
The couple also started the Silver Fox café at Warrnambool's Northpoint shopping centre, which they sold in 2019.
Jodie Everall said after seven years of running the café "it was just time".
She said flow on effects from the COVID-19 pandemic had made running the business difficult.
"COVID kind of really shook us around," Mrs Everall said.
"There was no staff and everyone moved out of the hospitality industry.
"It just became a real hard slog to recuperate.
"You were working harder because you were always constantly under staffed."
Mrs Everall, a former textile designer, said she hoped to return to that industry.
"I did want to creatively get back into my field," she said.
Mr Everall was a former police officer turned carpenter before starting Silver Fox.
He said he was always looking for new challenges.
"It's nice to try new things," Mr Everall said.
"I was in the police force for 10 years, and I thought it was time to try something new.
"And then I was a carpenter for eight years, and I thought it was time to try something new."
Mr Everall has taken a position as Warrnambool Racing Club operations manager.
The Deakin cafeteria will be taken over by a former staff member of Brother Fox and renamed Hopkins River Café.
The new café is set to open on Monday, June 3.
Mrs Everall said despite the hardships she was grateful to the community for their support over the years.
"Without the local support you just don't survive," she said.
"So we really appreciate everything and all our customers.
"It'll just be the end of an era."
