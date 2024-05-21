GALLERY: Local soccer rivals light up the pitch in wet conditions

The South West Victoria Football Association division one men's season is in full swing with local rivals Port Fairy Plovers and Warrnambool Rangers doing battle in the rain on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
The Rangers, who won the clash 4-1, have started the season in bright fashion after winning the title last year, sitting undefeated after three rounds of action. The Plovers are still searching for their first win of the season but have shown some promising signs so far.
The Standard's Eddie Guerrero was out and about at Southcombe Park in Port Fairy to capture the action from behind the lens.
