GALLERY: Local soccer rivals light up the pitch in wet conditions

May 21 2024 - 4:12pm
Check out all the best pictures from The Standard's Eddie Guerrero as Port Fairy Plovers hosted Warrnambool Rangers in the SWVFA division one men's competition on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The South West Victoria Football Association division one men's season is in full swing with local rivals Port Fairy Plovers and Warrnambool Rangers doing battle in the rain on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

