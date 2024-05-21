'Trying to soak it all in': Ex-Saint enjoying unbeaten start to VFL career

Learning from AFL players and singing the team song every week, Todd White has experienced an ideal start to his VFL career.
The two-time Koroit premiership player made his Geelong VFL debut in a round-three win against Northern Bullants and has played in each of the next four rounds, all of which the Cats won.
He has rotated between wing and lockdown/rebounding defender roles and averages just above 13 disposals a game.
"I've been really lucky to get some games together early in the year which I've been pleased with," White told The Standard.
"I'm really enjoying it, just trying to soak it all in and just take it all in for what it is. I've been trying to soak up as much information I can and just be a sponge really.
"It's been good fun so far, a good experience."
White said he was feeling more comfortable at the level now he had a handful of games under his belt.
"I guess the first couple of games was probably just trying to adjust to the level of footy and the pace of the game but I've found that, with a lot of clarity around the role that I play within the team, I've been able to in the last few games settle in and try to back my style of football," he said.
"You've got a lot of support around you with coaches and players..."
The Cats sit third on the ladder after eight rounds (seven games), only losing two matches.
White has enjoyed the unbeaten start to his career and believes the team's strong off-field connection has helped with its on-field success.
So far he has rubbed shoulders with Geelong AFL premiership players Gary Rohan and Jed Bews and has come up against high-quality performers like Brisbane Lions AFL winger Harry Sharp and former Collingwood and Hawthorn AFL midfielder Tom Phillips (Carlton VFL).
He even received some one-on-one advice from a three-time Geelong AFL premiership player, set to become the club's games-record holder later this week.
"Last week we had Hawkins (Tom), Duncan (Mitch) and Stanley (Rhys) not head up to Darwin for their AFL game so they trained with us," he said.
"I was chatting to Hawkins about some forward-craft work that he finds really effective. Just even having that exposure to one of Geelong's greatest forwards (was great) and just talking to him about what he does and trying to take little aspects of that and build it into my own game if I can."
White, who plays for Geelong league club South Barwon when not playing VFL, is keeping his footballing focus simple and trying to "really enjoy the moment" while playing in the state league.
"Hopefully from now I can continue to play consistent footy and as long as I'm enjoying it, building upon the culture they've got and celebrating the success we have along the way, that'll take care of itself," he said.
