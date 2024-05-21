The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Trying to soak it all in': Ex-Saint enjoying unbeaten start to VFL career

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
May 21 2024 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd White, pictured training earlier in the year, has enjoyed a winning start to his VFL career with Geelong. Picture by Arj Giese
Todd White, pictured training earlier in the year, has enjoyed a winning start to his VFL career with Geelong. Picture by Arj Giese

Learning from AFL players and singing the team song every week, Todd White has experienced an ideal start to his VFL career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.