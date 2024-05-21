'Couldn't have worked out better': Cricket club lands ex-first class player

An experienced all-rounder with first-class experience has signed at a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club next season.
Kalhan Sineth, who represented Kurunegala in the Sri-Lankan first-class competition six years ago, has landed at Mortlake on a three-year deal as playing assistant coach after moving to town with his family.
The 32-year-old spinner most recently played Victorian Premier Cricket for Greenvale Kangaroos (formerly North Melbourne) where he played eight games at first XI level last season.
Sineth has previously played for a number of Melbourne-based clubs such as Noble Park, Elsternwick and Edinburgh in the past six seasons where he has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers in those competitions.
Newly-appointed senior coach Steve Blacker said it was a massive signing for the club on and off the field.
"All credit goes to (division one captain) Todd (Lamont) for getting it done, he's done a power of work," he said.
"We're adding to the standard of the competition I think so it's a big win for us. We're not expecting him to just come in and dominate because our wickets are a bit different and he'll need time to adjust but he's played premier firsts, so that's a pretty good cricketer.
"He's played first-class cricket too so he comes on as an assistant coach and his experience we feel will help a lot of guys.
"It couldn't have worked out better for us I reckon. It places us in a really good position."
It comes after the club landed prolific all-rounder Chamika Fernando after a season playing for Brierly-Christ Church where he finished runner-up in the division one best and fairest.
Blacker said the club was thrilled with its off-season after hunting some big names.
"By bringing in Chamika and Sineth, it has bolstered our spin bowling attack quite a lot," he said.
"In the last few years and more recently with Allansford's premiership, it was largely spin based bowlers so it gives us so many options to be stronger in that department.
"It gives Todd a lot of options having two pretty good front-line spinners and gives him a lot of support. It's a double-whammy, both will also provide a lot with the bat so having both of those guys is terrific."
"We also feel bringing in Sineth will help with Chamika's transition into the club as well."
Blacker said the club is still on the hunt for more recruits and could welcome back some returning players.
"We'll look to add where we can, we're certainly not finished by any means and hopefully we can bring more in," he said.
"We've got some great kids at the club as well so we're happy but will look to bring more talent in."
