Decades after her abuse, Sandra chose to forgive her perpetrators

Decades after her sexual abuse, Warrnambool woman Sandra Laird chose to forgive her perpetrators.
The victim-survivor's complex post traumatic stress disorder caused her to bury her shocking memories but after many years she learned the truth through prayer, her Catholic faith and counselling.
Ms Laird was the victim of double-figure perpetrators.
She was repeatedly sexually abused by both strangers and people known to her.
Ms Laird unconsciously suppressed the assaults, causing her to suffer a multitude of fears throughout her life, without knowing why.
Until one day an incident occurred which inadvertently triggered the deeply-buried trauma and years of suffering came flooding back.
She explained she never went to the police because she felt the historical offending would be too difficult to prove, and most of the perpetrators had since died.
Ms Laird said she felt completely alone as she began her journey with ensuing rage, grief, betrayal and sense of isolation.
"Over time though, I eventually became aware that there was another way to live," she said.
Ms Laird forgave those who abused her.
She reiterated she did not want to downplay or ignore the damage sexual abuse wreaked on the lives of victims, but said even a willingness to forgive allowed victims to take the control out of the hands of abusers.
"Un-forgiveness is like drinking a cup of poison and expecting your perpetrator to die," she said.
"I don't mean accepting what they did but forgiveness sets the victim free."
Ms Laird said she would not have been able to forgive if not for her faith, as well as support from the South Western Centre Against Sexual Assault (CASA), where she was both a client and later a board member.
The Standard recently reported referrals to CASA had doubled in six months.
Ms Laird said increased funding for such services was critical.
She said in order to reach a point of healing, victim-survivors had to move through the "passage of rage", and CASA's counsellors were the first point of call.
"You need to tell someone how you feel, somewhere safe, a counsellor you can tell every detail to, who won't be triggered and who will know what to do with that information," Ms Laird said.
There should also be no cap on the number of free counselling sessions for victims of sexual assault, she added.
Information obtained from CASA revealed the agency developed therapeutic support plans in collaboration with a client, with the average episode of care lasting about 12 sessions, or six months.
The agency has 15 counsellor/advocates with programs including sexual assault counselling, harmful sexual behaviours program, therapeutic family violence and the heart program - a family violence therapeutic partnership with CASA, Brophy, Emma House, Winda-Mara and the Australian Childhood Foundation.
