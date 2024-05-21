Under the Auld Pump: From marathons to cycling, businessman loves the great outdoors

AT A GLANCE
Born in Warrnambool on February 6, 1959.
Wife: Judy. Children: Sam, Josh and Kate.
Parents: Ron and Val. Siblings: Julie and Sue.
Education: Jamieson Street Primary School Warrnambool before going out to Caramut Road which is now Brauer College.
Sporting highlight: Would be back in 1986 when I competed in the Murray Marathon on the Murray River.
Peter, can you give many details about your sporting highlight?
It was an incredible experience taking part in the Murray Marathon. I was in a TK1 racing kayak against hundreds of other competitors in the race from Yarrawonga to Swan Hill. It's a very challenging event as it's paddling for five days just over 415 kilometres on the Murray River. The event was over the Christmas/New Year period. I did a lot of training for the event on Warrnambool's Hopkins River. I used to spend weekends training on the Hopkins River but it was not like paddling on the Murray for five days straight. I was lucky as I had Geoff Pearson as my crew man. The most pleasant thing about the experience was the cool breeze that you would get while paddling down the Murray River.
Did you play footy or cricket in your younger years?
No. I got hit in the head by the cricket ball at school one day and that was the end of that sport. I took up bike riding and I suppose my claim to fame with riding the bikes was competing in two Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classics. The first one was in 1991 and I went back and had a crack again at the event in 1992. The event was on the old course back in 1991. We started in Graham Street Port Melbourne and came up the highway. The funny thing about taking part in my first Melbourne to Warrnambool was we had just left Graham Street and we're on top of the Westgate Bridge and I heard this almighty bang and all the riders in the group that I was riding in started looking around. You wouldn't guess it but I got a flat tyre on the top of the Westgate Bridge.
Peter, I take it you never had much time to admire the view from the top of the Westgate Bridge?
No. I had to hurry to make the repairs before joining back up with the bunch. I would say nothing prepares you for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic. The biggest unknown in the event each year is the weather. There are some times where cyclists have to confront seven different seasons within a few kilometres. I suppose the biggest dread for the cyclists is the wind. It can be blowing a gale and hit the cyclists in the face which is really hard to ride into. I trained a lot more for my second attempt in the 1992 Melbourne to Warrnambool. I was going really well through the Stoney Rises and I thought I might be a rough chance of being in the finish. I hit the lead coming up the hill into Camperdown and I thought I was going really good. We got out the road to near Gnotuk and the next minute the scratch bunch were with me. Peter Besanko, who was a top cyclist and the scratch bunch just took over from there.
Peter, would it be fair to say it would be a huge thrill to ride in the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic?
It's a massive thrill. I know the course has changed over the years because of safety concerns but I can still remember coming up to the Pomborneit Market and they had all the local cyclists names written on the road. My name was there and I got a real kick out of that. The people from the small towns get right behind the event. They get out the front of their houses waving flags and cheering on the cyclists. Their involvement really means a lot to the cyclists. Over the years there have been lots of cyclists from Warrnambool that have taken part in the event and it's very special to them.
Apart from the two Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classics, have you taken part in many other cycling races?
I've taken part in a few over the years. I suppose the one that stays in my mind was the Broadford event. It's over 165 kilometres and goes through places like Yea, Seymour and the Great Divide. A lot of cyclists from Melbourne take part in that event. I also loved riding in the Mount Gambier Cycling Race. I did that for a few years.
Peter, do you still ride bikes today?
Yes. There's a group of local cyclists who start riding at the top of the Mortlake Road hill a few times a week and I'm in that group. We usually head out Wangoom way and we average 30 cyclists each time we go out. I've found it's a great way to keep fit. The group consists of some very competitive cyclists so it can take a bit of keeping up with them. The funny thing about cycling is when I started out bikes were made up of steel and today they consist of carbon fibre. It's amazing how light the bikes are now.
Rauret Shoes in Fairy Street has been an iconic business in Warrnambool. Last year the business was placed on the market. Has there been much interest in purchasing Rauret Shoes?
We've got a couple of interested parties in the business. It's a very good business. We've got clientele from all over the western district. We knew when we placed Rauret Shoes on the market it would take a while to sell. It breaks my heart about selling the business but my wife Judy and I want to spend some time travelling to various parts of Australia. Rauret Shoes has been going in Warrnambool for 78 years and we've been in the same spot in Fairy Street for 75 years - so we've seen plenty of changes not only in the shoe world but also Warrnambool. I suppose the biggest change is nearly all shoes in Australia are now made in China. There are only a few types of moccasins and ugg boots that are made in Australia.
