Under the Auld Pump: From marathons to cycling, businessman loves the great outdoors

No. I had to hurry to make the repairs before joining back up with the bunch. I would say nothing prepares you for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic. The biggest unknown in the event each year is the weather. There are some times where cyclists have to confront seven different seasons within a few kilometres. I suppose the biggest dread for the cyclists is the wind. It can be blowing a gale and hit the cyclists in the face which is really hard to ride into. I trained a lot more for my second attempt in the 1992 Melbourne to Warrnambool. I was going really well through the Stoney Rises and I thought I might be a rough chance of being in the finish. I hit the lead coming up the hill into Camperdown and I thought I was going really good. We got out the road to near Gnotuk and the next minute the scratch bunch were with me. Peter Besanko, who was a top cyclist and the scratch bunch just took over from there.