Losing literacy: New data shows decline in Australia's reading rates

We live in a world where reading is becoming increasingly uncommon. Picture Shutterstock

The world is changing - in a world where books were once king, these days, much of our leisure time is taken up by digital devices. In a world where newspapers and books used to be a common sight on trains, these days, you're more likely to see someone watching a video on YouTube or TikTok.

In neurology, a common term to describe the idea of long-term memory storage is 'use it, or lose it'. We live in a world where reading is becoming increasingly uncommon, and online journalism degrees have evolved to take on new social media platforms. What does that mean for reading rates - will our predisposition for media content cause us to simply forget about reading entirely?

New data, produced by the Grattan Institute, portrays a concerning view of reading rates among the youngest in our community. In their latest report, The Reading Guarantee, a team, led by Education Program Director, Dr Jordana Hunter, the Institute highlights how disagreements amongst educators on the most appropriate way to teach reading to students have resulted in outcomes where, a child educated in one of the richest nations on the planet, can lack the reading ability necessary to land a highly remunerated role.

Why is reading important?

In today's highly digitised world, students educated today must have the skills necessary to land the roles of tomorrow. It's unlikely that students will be able to be taught all of the skills they will need to succeed - the rapid rate of innovation makes it difficult for teaching practices to keep up.

After all, innovations such as large language models and artificial intelligence can have transformative impacts on an economy, often in a matter of months. It's important to consider how soft skills, such as reading, writing, and numeracy, can help empower students today, to face the challenges tomorrow.

Reading is an essential part of that mixture of skills. For example, the author of this article loved to read as a child - as a result, they've developed an extensive vocabulary that they use at every possible opportunity (including, in this article).

It also helps to develop neural pathways. Studies have demonstrated that reading can help build neural pathways when you're younger and has also been linked to better mental health outcomes. Curiously enough, reading also has impacts when you're older - it can help reduce cognitive decline.

How does poor reading impact the economy?

In a world where smartphones are commonplace, you may think a lack of reading skills doesn't impact the broader economy. After all, we can get all the information we need from our phones, surely.

Being unable to read can have more impacts on the economy than you realise. A student with poor reading skills may find that they can't relate to their classmates - this may result in them resorting to anti-social behaviours, and cause classroom disruption, which can then impact other students. Research has found that in disrupted classroom environments, students can be significantly disadvantaged - in some cases, by more than half a complete year of education.

The impacts of poor literacy skills are not only felt in the school system, however - a lack of reading skills can have lifelong impacts, restricting the employment options that you may have, and available jobs.

As the economy shifts to a high-skill economy, entry-level jobs will become harder and harder to find. In turn, students with insufficient reading skills may find themselves locked out of competitive job markets - unable to compete on skillset alone. The cost is immense - for the students today impacted by poor reading skills, it's expected that their skills shortfall will cost the Australian economy more than $40 billion over their lifetimes.

Who can drive change?

To drive change in the education sector, stakeholders must be won over. Change isn't as simple as walking into a classroom and writing ideas on a board - it's all about involving the groups of society that these changes will impact.

The Reading Guarantee notes that there have been decades of disagreement about the most appropriate way to teach reading skills, however, there is clear evidence to outline what strategies work, and which methods should be committed to the dustbin of past teaching methods.

Calling for a commitment from school leaders across the Government, independent, and Catholic school sectors, The Reading Guarantee champions an approach that encourages reading education through structured literacy - progression from decoding sounds via phonics, to the eventual usage of explicit teaching methods to create a solid foundation of comprehension.

Schools that have adopted structured literacy as a teaching model have seen great success. Churchill Primary School, a small school in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, adopted the practice in 2018. In the six years since it's seen a dramatic rise in reading and literacy standards. Compared to similar schools and the statewide average, Churchill's Year 5 literacy rates were nearly 11% higher than the state average, highlighting that these strategies can work.

It's clear that there are known solutions to improving reading rates - it appears the true challenge is getting stakeholders together, to pledge to make a change.

What are the solutions?

In The Reading Guarantee, the Grattan Institute endeavours to get school leaders to work towards closing the education gap - to reduce the number of poor readers in the school system from a third to ten percent or less.

It calls for six, key changes:

1. A pledge to raise the proficient reading rate to 90 per cent.

2. The creation of specific teaching guidelines, using best practice principles.

3. Providing teachers with the materials they need to succeed.

4. Universal screening of reading skills, to help students who may have fallen behind.

5. Extra training for teachers.

6. Nationally consistent standards for checking phonics.

Speaking of the changes, lead academic, Dr Jordana Hunter, noted that there needs to be a revolution in how reading is taught at school. Commenting on the changes, she stated that 'we need to transform the way we teach reading in school, so that every Australian child gets their best chance in life.'

In a system as complex as the school system, it's clear many stakeholders are passionate about making a difference. The data presented by the Grattan Institute paints a picture of how a reading revolution could not only benefit students, but also provide an economic uplift to the economy.