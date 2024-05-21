Driven to help: Greg spends his time getting people where they need to be

For six years Bostocks Creek's Greg Byrne has voluntarily driven residents to and from their appointments or helped them visit family they otherwise couldn't.
The Community Transport Program he's part of helps people across Corangamite Shire get to important appointments on time, shop, or connect with the community.
Mr Byrne said the GenU initiative helped often older residents navigate costly long trips and a lack of timely transport options.
"It's just to help them get to where they need to go, otherwise sometimes they just can't get there," he said.
"There's taxis but it'll cost you a hell of a lot of money to get to places like Melbourne, Geelong or even just Warrnambool.
"There's trains, but often they're not running or late half the time. They rely on people like myself to get to their appointments on time.
"It's not just appointments, there's a fella here in Camperdown whose wife is at Sunnyside House. He likes to spend a few hours per week with her and he can't get around so I take him there and bring him home."
Mr Byrne said there was "high demand" for his services.
"It's a very rewarding kind of job and people appreciate someone taking the time to help them," he said.
"I take them to Geelong or Melbourne most often for their medical appointments.
"Those people make their appointments on time and I'll hear all about how it went on the way home."
