The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Driven to help: Greg spends his time getting people where they need to be

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 21 2024 - 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bostocks Creek resident Greg Byrne volunteers with GenU to transport residents, often elderly, to medical appointments across the state. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Bostocks Creek resident Greg Byrne volunteers with GenU to transport residents, often elderly, to medical appointments across the state. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

For six years Bostocks Creek's Greg Byrne has voluntarily driven residents to and from their appointments or helped them visit family they otherwise couldn't.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.