Council seeks destruction of dangerous dog after another attack

A Condah man with a dangerous dog is desperately trying to save his pet from being put down after a second attack in six months.
John McKenzie, 78, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 21, to two charges after his German Shepherd bitch attacked a visitor.
The Glenelg Shire Council prosecutor is seeking the destruction of the dog, which is currently in the council pound.
The court heard that the bitch 'Mary' was involved in an attack which resulted in serious injuries during the second half of last year.
The dog was declared dangerous and has to be confined and wear a muzzle.
The council prosecutor said a man went to McKenzie's Condah property to discuss hay on February 26, 2024.
The visitor yelled out, got no response and jumped a front gate to approach the front door.
McKenzie went to the front door but the dog pushed past him and bit the visitor several times to the leg and hand.
The attack caused a number of puncture wounds and severe bruising.
The first attack resulted in McKenzie being put on a good behaviour bond, which was breached by the February attack.
That was described as a far more serious attack.
Lawyer Pat Howman said McKenzie had suffered five strokes and one heart attack and his wife had undergone four surgeries.
He said the visitor arrived unannounced and jumped over a locked gate.
The lawyer described the dog pushing past McKenzie as "unfortunate".
"He's very attached to the dog," Mr Howman said.
"He's dedicated to the dog and desires she be returned to his care.
"It's a terrible situation but there was not a great deal much else he could have done. The dog pushed past unexpectedly."
The council is also seeking $602.90 costs.
The maximum penalty for the charges being faced by McKenzie is six months imprisonment and/or a fine of 120 penalty units - about $23,000.
In applying for the destruction of the dog, the council indicated the dog's registration would not be renewed in future, meaning the dog could then no longer stay in the shire.
Mr Guthrie stood the matter down so the lawyer could have further discussions with McKenzie.
It's expected to be finalised today.
The Standard has recently reported a number of dog owners prosecuted through the Portland court, including a dangerous dog being found at large in the street, the death of another dog in an attack and a dangerous dog that led to a brawl between two men.
