'Absolute disgrace': Former Premier blasts state government funding snub

The state government's failure to fund an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility for the south-west is an "absolute disgrace", according to former Premier Denis Napthine.
Dr Napthine said The Lookout, which the community had been lobbying for, was desperately needed.
"To have no services west of Geelong is just appalling," Dr Napthine said.
"It shows this city-centric government simply doesn't understand or care about rural and regional areas."
Dr Napthine said the state government was wasting money on big projects in metropolitan areas while failing to fund key services in rural and regional areas.
"The Suburbran Rail Loop is an absolute disgrace - there's billions of dollars being spent on that and that money should be used for essential services to deal with drug and alcohol issues.
"We know we have higher numbers of people dealing with these issues than they do in cities, unfortunately.
"These services are fundamental and it's an absolute disgrace The Lookout hasn't been funded previously."
WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell expressed disappointment when The Lookout was overlooked in the state budget earlier in May, 2024.
"Despite repeated calls and extensive efforts, the lack of commitment from government bodies to support the establishment of the facility is deeply concerning," Mr Powell said.
"It is imperative that stakeholders recognise the urgency of the situation and allocate the necessary resources to bring this vital project to fruition."
Mr Powell said the need for a dedicated alcohol and other drug (AOD) residential rehabilitation facility in south-west Victoria had been evident for more than a decade.
"WRAD Health has been pursuing the development of The Lookout for more than seven years, driven by a comprehensive demand analysis that underscores the urgency for such a facility in the Great South Coast region.
"It is well supported by a range of community services and community members, with more than $1 million pledged or donated to get this project off the ground."
Mr Powell said the service's statistics painted a stark picture of the challenges faced by the region.
"In 2023, WRAD Health's AOD clinical services delivered 826 treatment episodes, with alcohol being the primary drug of concern for 53 per cent of cases," Mr Powell said.
"Unfortunately, demand outweighs treatment provision."
Mr Powell said health perspective data from 2012-2021 showed there were 8302 hospitalisations where drugs were the main reason for admission in Warrnambool, Southern Grampians, Glenelg, Corangamite and Moyne.
He said there were 5844 alcohol and drug-related ambulance attendances across Warrnambool Moyne, Glenelg, Corangamite and Southern Grampians over a similar time frame.
"Further, there were 2173 deaths related to alcohol and illicit drugs within the Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Warrnambool areas.
"These numbers do not reflect road deaths, but where is our 'towards zero' campaign?"
Mr Powell said there had also been an increase in crime across the region.
"In Warrnambool we have seen an overall 13.8 per cent increase in offending with rates of family violence up 18.5 per cent higher than the state average.
"Incidents involving assault are up, incidents involving breach of family violence orders are up, drug possession is up.
"Similarly in Glenelg, increased rates of breach of family violence order and drug possession as well criminal damage."
Mr Powell said the absence of a dedicated AOD residential rehabilitation facility exacerbated these issues, leaving individuals and families without access to the crucial support they need to overcome addiction.
"Without proper intervention, the cycle of substance misuse perpetuates, leading to further strain on healthcare systems, law enforcement, and social services," Mr Powell said.
"The Lookout, spearheaded by WRAD Health, aims to address this pressing need by providing evidence-based, proven treatment in a supportive and therapeutic environment.
