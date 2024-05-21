'A fight for our future': Former Premier urges community to oppose mergers

South-west residents must fight "to the end" against any proposed hospital mergers, according to former Premier Denis Napthine.
Dr Napthine said people in rural and regional areas, who have worse health outcomes than their city counterparts, would be the losers if services merged.
"I'm absolutely irate about this government's plan to amalgamate hospitals," he said.
"It will make it harder for people in rural and regional areas to access services and it will result in more premature deaths.
"We are already the poor cousin and we will be treated like the absolute third rate cousin under this plan."
Dr Napthine said the state government was proposing mergers because it was "city centric".
"South-west Victoria is one of the strongest regions economically and the state government is turning its back on it," he said.
"If there is a merger of hospitals, if you take away local independent hospitals, you will have a reduction in services, a reduction in care and you will have worse health outcomes.
"That will make it more and more difficult to attract people to come and live in country Victoria."
Dr Napthine said he was deeply concerned the state government had not provided additional funding for the $384 million hospital redevelopment.
This is despite the state government confirming construction costs had increased.
"There is no doubt the amalgamation of health services and centralising in Geelong and Melbourne will result in poorer health outcomes for people in rural and regional Victoria," Dr Napthine said.
"The community has got to fight against these forced amalgamations.
"It can't be allowed to happen.
"This is a fight for our health services, it's a fight for our future."
In parliament last week Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell asked the state government to come clean on whether hospital mergers were on the table.
"Does the minister have plans to merge Portland? Does Port Fairy have the right into the future to have their own board?'
"Heywood is the same; Heywood hospital, are they going to have their own board into the future?
"Are they going to be able to determine what their health service needs are for their community and have a say in that?"
Ms Britnell said she also wanted answers about South West Healthcare.
"Is Warrnambool going to have their own health service that they can have a say on? Is it going to be the hub or is it going to be all swallowed up?
"It is time the minister came clean and told the community what the plan is, because the communities of Portland, Heywood, Port Fairy and Warrnambool all deserve to understand what the minister has planned."
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas was asked to abandon plans to amalgamate health services across the state.
Ms Thomas said given the challenges the state's health system had faced and given the impact the one-in-100-year pandemic had on the health system and the health and wellbeing of the community, it would be negligent not to inquire as to whether the way our system is organised is fit for now and into the future.
"So that work will continue," Ms Thomas said.
"Again, I will make it clear: this government will not close hospitals. It is not what we do.
"Those on the other side, the Liberal Party, when they were in government closed 10 regional hospitals."
She said the long-term challenges of the state's health system are things she takes very seriously.
"I am absolutely committed to the delivery of more and better care for the people of rural and regional Victoria as close to home as possible and as soon as possible," Ms Thomas said.
The Standard reported in February south-west Victoria's hospitals could merge into a single service.
Dr Napthine said he was also concerned the proposed underground car park may not be included in the Warrnambool Base Hospital upgrade.
He said the car parking near the hospital was totally inadequate.
"The parking has to be safe and secure, particularly when you have a 24/7 operation," he said.
"People who want to visit someone at the hospital simply give up because they can't get a park close enough."
The Standard asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in January this year whether the underground car park would be included in the redevelopment.
She reiterated there would be 400 car parks available during construction and when the project was completed but would not be drawn specifically on the underground facility.
The Standard asked Ms Thomas: "Can you guarantee the redevelopment will include a 120-space underground carpark facility?"
Ms Thomas responded with: "So as I said - I think it was quite clear - the project will deliver up to 400 both during and completion of the project."
The Standard replied with: "OK and the underground carpark facility will be part of that?"
Ms Thomas responded with: "Again, I think the important thing is about the car parks and the availability of those car parks."
