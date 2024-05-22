Why a moo-ve makes cents for farmers Advertising Feature

SW Dairy Limited visited Heywood with some suppliers last year, also touring Portland Chip Terminal. Picture supplied

Dairy farmers in South West Victoria are being asked to consider transitioning to a milk supplier run by like-minded locals in the new financial year.

SW Dairy Limited was founded in July 2020 by a group of dairy farmers who were unhappy with the payment options available and wanted a system that suited the way they farm.



The company is aimed at small to medium-size dairy farms from Colac to Heywood, which calve in late autumn/winter, with peak milk time in spring.

"A lot of milk companies will now pay more money for milk over the summer months, but the way our suppliers farm is to peak our milk production in spring and milk will naturally deteriorate until we start calving again," explains SW Dairy Limited field officer Rachel Mclean.



She said many of their suppliers were sitting below the average weighted price of their company when they joined. "That's where we've found our niche; the smaller seasonal farmers usually sit below the average of other milk companies. By us having exactly the same price every month for every supplier, it means no supplier is disadvantaged, regardless of how many cows you milk, how much milk you've got [or] when you want to calve."



Maintaining a community focus, Warrnambool's McColl's Transport picks up the milk, which is then taken to ProviCo in Dennington.



"They're doing a lot of work to value-add the milk powder we produce from our milk," Mclean said. "ProviCo has the ability to dry as much milk as we can produce, to then reconstitute it later on. We've never found a hesitation with the amount of spring milk we can get into their facility."



All board members and other employees are suppliers, meaning the people affected by the decisions are the people making them.



Milk supply isn't the only focus for the team at SW Dairy Limited, who also pride themselves on their discussion groups.



According to Mclean, every four to six weeks they run a company discussion group, where suppliers will meet - usually on-farm - to talk about a chosen topic.



"We use it as an opportunity to mentor the younger farmers, or just an opportunity to leave the farm and get together to share knowledge with each other," she said.



"Farming can be quite isolating and everyone's got solid ideas. Unless you actually get people together to talk about it, there's no way to know what everyone else is doing."