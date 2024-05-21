'You'll have to ask Saint Peter': 86-year-old conquers half-marathon again

Stewart McArthur may be approaching 90 but that didn't stop him from running the Great Ocean Road half marathon for the 17th time on Sunday.
The other thing the 86-year-old hasn't lost as he approaches his ninth decade on earth is his sense of humour.
When asked whether he would still be running in half marathons when he is 90, the former Federal Member for Corangamite replied: "You'll have to call Saint Peter and ask."
Mr McArthur said the conditions on the day of the 23-kilometre run were "very wet, very cold and there were lots of hills".
He ran alongside his running mate John Hurley, who at 72 he describes as "just a boy".
"We were a bit slow but we got to the finish line," Mr McArthur said.
Mr McArthur finished the event in two hours and 56 minutes.
To prepare for the half marathon, he ran 25 kilometres a week - often along the Timboon rail trail.
Mr McArthur will now switch to training for the half marathon in Melbourne in October.
But he and his running mate have a bigger event they are eyeing.
"We're hoping to go to the masters games next year in Taiwan," Mr McArthur said.
"We went to the masters games in Auckland in 2017 and we've got to keep going until we're 90."
Mr McArthur has been running for 25 years and he said he enjoyed taking part in the Great Ocean Road half marathon.
He only missed one year a few years ago when he had COVID-19.
"It's become an iconic event for Australian and international runners," Mr McArthur said.
He said he didn't have much soreness after the event, which was preceded by a two-kilometre warm up and followed by scrambled eggs and bacon at Apollo Bay.
Mr McArthur said he was proud of his contribution to the community as the former federal member for Corangamite.
He said the Geelong Ring Road was known by many as the McArthur ring road due to his many years of lobbying for it.
