The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'You'll have to ask Saint Peter': 86-year-old conquers half-marathon again

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 21 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stewart McArthur crosses the finish line in his 17th Great Ocean Road half marathon. Picture supplied
Stewart McArthur crosses the finish line in his 17th Great Ocean Road half marathon. Picture supplied

Stewart McArthur may be approaching 90 but that didn't stop him from running the Great Ocean Road half marathon for the 17th time on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.