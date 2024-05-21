Round six Hampden footy stats: 47 touches for 'contested bull' leader

Portland's midfield would be the envy of most Hampden league teams thanks to the return of Lochie Huppatz this year.
The Tigers playing-coach, a big-bodied inside midfielder, produced an inspirational performance on Saturday, May 19, 2024 as the Tigers fell to Warrnambool 19.11 (125) to 12.9 (81).
He recorded a mammoth 47 disposals, 18 clearances, 13 tackles and kicked a goal.
Tigers skipper and ruckman Ben Malcolm is glad to have the former VFL player back in the side after he missed rounds two and three with a knee injury.
"We were probably lacking that bit of clearance work while he was out injured with his knee," he told The Standard.
"It's been super good the last two weeks having him back.
"He did a power of work. He's just so good to ruck to, really clean, disposes of the ball well and always hits targets."
"...He was a contested bull on the weekend."
Experienced Tiger Tom Sharp, who finished second in the 2022 league goal-kicking charts, has moved into the midfield alongside Huppatz this year and had front-row seats to his performance on Saturday.
He said it felt like Huppatz "dominated in the middle".
"Every stoppage he was right in the thick of it," he said.
"Just with the clearances and the tackle stat you can see clearly just how dominant he was.
"Obviously he's just coming back from injury but that hasn't slowed him down at all."
Sharp was thrilled to have Huppatz return to the club in the off-season.
"He really straightens us up through the middle and just around the ground he's a really good leader," he said.
"We just feel reinvigorated having him back and obviously he's a quality player."
The Tigers may be winless after the first six rounds but their starting midfield is firing.
Malcolm and Sharp are in strong form while rising ball-winner Toby Jennings is Huppatz's partner in crime.
Both players are equal second in average centre-bounce clearances per game (3.8) across the competition, with Portland leading the statistic and fifth in total clearances.
Jennings is averaging nine clearances a game, fifth in the league, while Huppatz averages 8.3 which places him sixth.
"Toby's another good quality player," Sharp said.
"Between him and Huppo it's a hard midfield to match up on I reckon."
Other round six statistical highlights included former AFL player Jay Rantall (South Warrnambool) who had 49 disposals and kicked a goal while his teammates Archie Stevens (40 disposals, three goals) and Max Irving (41 disposals and a goal) were also prolific.
Warrnambool's Sam Cowling starred (24 disposals and six goals) and Terang Mortlake skipper Joe Arundell (34 disposals and a goal) also had games to remember.
