Not bigger but sometimes brighter: Expert reveals latest wedding trends

From elopements and micro-weddings to puff-sleeved dresses and statement bows, south-west couples are putting a twist on traditional nuptials.
More than 50 exhibitors will line the Matilda Room at Warrnambool Racing Club on Sunday, May 26, 2024 to show off the latest wedding trends at the city's annual bridal expo.
Bridal Party Warrnambool's Jess Griffey said there'd be a mix of local wedding vendors including bridal gowns, florists, stylists, celebrants, music, menswear and more.
"The list is just huge," she said.
"It's great to be able to offer so many exceptional wedding services to locals who really want to support local."
Ms Griffey said clear trends had emerged this season.
"We're seeing lots of puff-sleeved dresses, leggy gown slits, statement bows and structured bodices," she said.
"Lots of brides have a second mini gown slipped on after the formalities so they can get down and boogie on the dance floor.
"A lot of couples are opting to not have a bridal party, or having an odd numbered/mixed gendered bridal party and we're still seeing a lot of couples move away from the traditional bridal tables and being seated with their guests instead.
"Micro-weddings and elopements have become quite popular and many wedding venues and vendors are offering bespoke packages for miniature nuptials."
She said flowers were always a talking point.
"We're seeing a lot of big, decadent floral installations and mini bridal bouquets," Ms Griffey said.
"Wedding content creators are also making their way onto the scene and couples are opting for smaller wedding cakes these days, even heart shaped cakes are in.
"Audio guest books were very popular last wedding season and we don't see them going away any time soon.
"Printed fabric welcome signs and table seating charts are very much on trend and lots of beautiful, luxurious draping is also quite fashionable.
"We're still seeing a lot of the monochrome colour schemes, but also lots of bold bright colours like reds, hot pinks, yellows and oranges."
The bridal expo has been running for 18 years and will be open from 10am-1pm.
