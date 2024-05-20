14-year-old youths charged with armed robbery over e-scooter

Two Warrnambool 14-year-olds have been charged with armed robbery after allegedly producing a knife to steal an electric scooter.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said Warrnambool detectives executed two search warrants across the city on Monday morning, May 20, 2024.
"Two youths were arrested in relation to an incident allegedly committed on Friday evening," he said.
"They have been interviewed, charged with armed robbery and bailed to appear in a court during June."
It will be alleged the youths went to a Warrnambool address on Friday evening, where one of the youths produced a knife and they took possession of an e-scooter.
"The e-scooter was recovered during the execution of the warrants in Warrnambool on Monday morning," the spokesman said.
"It is believed that all the parties involved are known to each other."
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
