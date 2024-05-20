The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

14-year-old youths charged with armed robbery over e-scooter

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 21 2024 - 8:15am, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
14-year-old youths charged with armed robbery over e-scooter
14-year-old youths charged with armed robbery over e-scooter

Two Warrnambool 14-year-olds have been charged with armed robbery after allegedly producing a knife to steal an electric scooter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.