Woman bailed, charged with trying to run down man in her station wagon

A Hamilton woman charged with trying to run down a man she knew in her car multiple times has been released on bail.
Dycharn Kiripatea, 36, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, May 20, 2024.
But, she has strict conditions, including that she obey a 9pm to 8am curfew, present at the front door during curfew hours, not contact witnesses and not use alcohol or illicit drugs.
Her charges include breach of court orders, conduct endangering serious injury and hindering police.
A police prosecutor said Ms Kiripatea had a poor criminal history and was currently on a community corrections order.
She also claimed the defendant was a chronic cannabis and methamphetamine user.
Last Saturday it's alleged Kiripatea was driving at 10.30am when a witness saw her and a man involved in a physical altercation along North Boundary Road in Hamilton.
It's alleged Kiripatea was driving a silver Ford Territory station wagon, the keys were thrown and then retrieved before Ms Kiripatea yelled out a threat to run over the man.
The man then ran off and it's alleged Ms Kiripatea revved her vehicle and then tried to run the man down "three or four times", swerving and screeching her tyres during the attempts.
Police arrived and Ms Kiripatea is alleged to have refused to get out of her car for about an hour.
Police claim Ms Kiripatea has a violent criminal history.
A lawyer for Ms Kiripatea claimed that her client was punched in the head repeatedly, which sparked the driving incident.
She also noted that the victim had not made a statement to police and at present could not be located.
"He may not be supportive of the charges," the lawyer said, claiming her client was at risk of being assaulted.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said it was clear that Ms Kiripatea did not comply well with court orders, but she had stable accommodation and medical treatment was available as well as a range of support.
"I don't accept this is a weak prosecution case, but it may have its challenges," he said.
The magistrate said he had "great hesitation" in granting bail and he had grave concerns Ms Kiripatea would obey her bail conditions.
He said a Court Integrated Services Program (CISP) report would be crucial to Ms Kiripatea remaining free in the community.
"A bad CISP report will be a bad outcome. Everyone is trying to help you. I think you're a risk, prove me wrong," Mr Guthrie told Ms Kiripatea.
