'Taking pressure off': Change ahead for city's priority primary care centre

Warrnambool's priority primary care centre is set to move from its current location on the former Callaghan Motors site in Fairy Street.
But the state government is yet to say where it will relocate and when.
Since it opened its doors in June 2023, the Warrnambool Priority Primary Care Centre has provided care to more than 8300 people.
Each week it receives an average of 213 visits.
While the government confirmed the centre was relocating, a spokesperson said patients would not be impacted with services continuing at an alternative location.
"Planning for an alternative location is under way - and will be determined by where the Priority Primary Care Centre will best serve the community while taking pressure off local hospitals," the spokesperson said.
The current location was once home to Callaghan Motors before it moved to Raglan Parade and during the pandemic it was used as a GP respiratory clinic.
The location of care centres takes into account emergency department demand and community need, and a location change would be undertaken in consultation with the relevant health service and other partners.
More than 400,000 Victorians have visited a Priority Primary Care Centre since the first one opened in October 2022.
There are 29 centres operating across Victoria, providing free, urgent care for non-life-threatening conditions like lacerations, respiratory illnesses, tonsilitis, and urinary tract infections.
More than 7000 Victorians visit a care centre every week, and 40 per cent of those attending are children.
Approximately 50 per cent of surveyed patients said they would have attended an emergency department if a care centre wasn't available.
