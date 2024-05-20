Three straight eagles and a pennant title: Young golfer's unbelievable week

Lachie Walker's golfing career is only in its infancy but the Warrnambool teenager knows it will be a challenge to top the success he's had in the past week.
The 18-year-old achieved the extremely rare feat of making three eagles in a row on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in mid-week competition before helping Warrnambool to its second consecutive Western District Golf Association men's division one scratch pennant title on Sunday, May 19.
Walker's three straight eagles incredibly came during the final three holes - a par four and two fives - during Warrnambool Golf Club's Thursday competition.
His mum had given him the day off school to play.
The rising golfer, a member of the tier four Golf Australia squad, finished one-under par and is still trying to comprehend what he achieved.
"It was unreal, I'm still speechless," he told The Standard.
"To be honest it was the weirdest feeling, it felt like it didn't happen. The way I describe it was an out of body experience...
"I don't think I'll get close to it again."
Walker was playing alongside fellow pennant teammate Blair Prescott and captain of Warrnambool's division one handicap pennant team Jason Thwaites.
He enjoyed Thwaites' reaction which involved "running around the golf course telling everyone".
The odds of making three consecutive eagles are so slim it's hard to know how many people have actually achieved it.
Walker has been researching since and said he could so far only find records of two other people doing it.
Sunday's pennant decider was the icing on the cake for a special few days for the youngster, who was also a member of Warrnambool's winning team in 2023.
Warrnambool defeated Portland 5-2 at Portland, with Walker taking out his his match 4-3.
His father Paul, a former Warrnambool Golf Club A grade men's champion, was also in the side.
"It's unreal," Walker said of winning alongside his dad.
"It's probably the third final I've played with him in a row and it just keeps getting better and better."
