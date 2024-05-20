The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ready, Set, Go: New childcare provider found for town's in-demand centre

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 20 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready, Set, Go will operate the Timboon Children's Centre under a new agreement with Corangamite Shire Council. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Ready, Set, Go will operate the Timboon Children's Centre under a new agreement with Corangamite Shire Council. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A new childcare provider has been secured after Kardinia Early Learning announced it would exit Timboon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.