Ready, Set, Go: New childcare provider found for town's in-demand centre

A new childcare provider has been secured after Kardinia Early Learning announced it would exit Timboon.
Ready, Set, Go - which operates a centre in Mortlake - will take up the Timboon Children's Centre under a new agreement with Corangamite Shire Council.
It comes after Kardinia said it would shut the doors to its 33-space Hamilton Street facility on June 28, 2024. That would've left about a dozen employees without a job and parents said they also faced giving up work due to the closure.
Mayor Kate Makin said that's why the council had worked quickly to secure another provider through an expressions of interest process.
"We are thrilled that Ready, Set, Go has come on board," she said.
"Kardinia Early Learning and Ready, Set, Go will now work towards the end of June handover with a parent information session next Friday, May 24 at 6:30 pm."
Ready, Set, Go owner Zeke Pottage said he was thrilled with the move.
"As a family, we found the lack of care in the area really hard," he said.
"That's why we decided to move from a school background into early childhood care in Mortlake.
"We are hoping to continue this mission in Timboon and it's an exciting opportunity for the two centres to work together from a resourcing perspective."
