Interstate police expected to apply to extradite Warrnambool man

A Warrnambool man who fled Queensland without changing his sex offender's registration details has been remanded in custody.
An arrest warrant was issued by Queensland police for Cameron Oakley and Warrnambool police officers made the arrest on Monday morning, May 20.
The arrest warrant was issued on seven charges.
Mr Oakley then appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
Lawyer Belinda Northey said her client had left Queensland, but when he got to Victoria he had reported to local police.
She claimed there was little risk Mr Oakley would not comply with bail conditions or flee, that he had stable accommodation and was in a relationship here.
The lawyer said Mr Oakley was taking his matters seriously, wanted to progress the matter and was "very willing" to go to Queensland to deal with the charges.
Police opposed bail, claiming Mr Oakley was a flight risk, there was serious alleged offending and police did not take extradition lightly.
But, she said Mr Oakley needed to be in custody before Queensland police made travel arrangements to come to Victoria and apply to extradite Mr Oakley.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie said it was a "really challenging" situation as Queensland police would not travel to Victoria unless Mr Oakley was refused bail.
It's expected that Queensland police will travel to Victoria and apply to extradite Mr Oakley on Wednesday, May 22.
The court heard that on February 26 this year a Victorian court jailed Mr Oakley for 21 days.
The magistrate said it was difficult to ensure that Mr Oakley was in court on Wednesday unless he was in custody.
"I'm not prepared to grant bail. You are an unacceptable risk," he told Oakley.
The case was adjourned until Wednesday this week when it's expected Queensland police will attend court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.