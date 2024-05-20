'Brilliant acquisition': Defender making his mark in Hampden league

In just half-a-dozen games for Warrnambool, Taylem Wason has already cemented himself as an integral player in his side's line-up.
The running half-back, who joined the Blues from Warrnambool and District league outfit Russells Creek in the off-season, has been one of the Blues' most consistent across the opening six rounds.
He has been named in his side's best players four times, averages 25 disposals and leads the league with 49 rebound 50s.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe spoke glowingly of his recruit, saying he was "fitting in amazingly well".
"Geez he's gained some respect from the playing group really quickly," O'Keefe said.
"But I think the thing with Tay and this is the reason he's got so much respect, is that he does more work than anyone. So he's doing something nearly every day which is quite amazing.
"I think he's just playing with some freedom as well. He defends hard, he's so well-balanced as a defender then he gets off the chain and gets handball receives and wins his own ball.
"He's a beautiful user of the footy. He's been a brilliant acquisition for us and such a good human being to go with it."
O'Keefe said Wason was one of the first players he called to inquire about when he was appointed Blues coach at the end of 2022.
"Another mate of mine used to coach him back at Gordon and he said 'you've got to give this guy a call, he's playing for Russells Creek down there'," O'Keefe said.
"So I gave him a call and I was probably a little bit late on it, then just touched base with him towards the end of last season and he was ready to take his footy to another level.
"It happened really quickly, so he was our first recruit last year to the point where our reserves were playing in the finals and he even came down to train with us in September last year."
The Blues, missing some key players to injury and unavailability, downed Portland 19.11 (125) to 12.9 (81) on Saturday, May 18.
Wason had 28 disposals, with teammates Sam Cowling (six goals) and Austin Steere (25 disposals) starring.
O'Keefe said defender Otto Opperman looked to have injured his knee in the clash.
"We're just not sure how bad it is now," he said.
"But it didn't look too flash on the weekend."
